The Sauber F1 Team has decided to replace Pascal Wehrlein for the Australian Grand Prix. Wehrlein does not feel fit enough for a complete race distance due to his training deficit. As of FP3, Antonio Giovinazzi will take over the Sauber C36-Ferrari for the rest of the Australian Grand Prix weekend.

Pascal Wehrlein

“My fitness level is not as it should be for a full race distance because of my training deficit. I explained the situation to the team yesterday evening. Therefore, the Sauber F1 Team has decided not to take any risks. It is a pity, but the best decision for the team.”

Monisha Kaltenborn, Team Principal:

“We have great respect of Pascal’s openness and professionalism. This decision was definitely not an easy one for him, it underlines his qualities as a team player. The focus is now on his fitness level, and in such a situation we do not take any unnecessary risks. Pascal will be in China as planned.”