Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Giovinazzi not giving up after Sauber snub

"Now I’m a different driver with a lot more experience"


15 December 2017 - 12h49, by GMM 

Antonio Giovinazzi says he is keeping his chin up despite missing out on the Sauber seat for 2018.

His fellow Ferrari junior Charles Leclerc is making the full-time step up to F1 next year, but despite the new Alfa Romeo deal, Sauber is sticking with Marcus Ericsson for the other 2018 seat.

"Obviously I was close to Alfa Romeo and it was the best opportunity, but clearly Sauber made a different choice," the Italian told Radio Sportiva.

"However, I will not give up. Even last year I began as a third driver and then I made my debut, so I will try to work to the maximum and support Ferrari and we’ll see what happens," Giovinazzi added.

Having celebrated his 24th birthday this week, Giovinazzi said he learned a lot in 2017.

"I had my unexpected debut with Sauber, but I also did a lot of work on the simulator in Maranello, helping the (Ferrari) drivers, and I also tested the Sauber, Ferrari and Haas.

"Now I’m a different driver with a lot more experience," he said.

"Last season was exceptional for Ferrari, we reduced the gap and we are working hard to do even better next year."

As for his birthday wish for the future, Giovinazzi answered: "I would be lying if I said I didn’t want to be in formula one, maybe winning a championship title. It will be difficult but I will give it everything."



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2017 FIA Prize giving ceremony
Photos - Alfa Romeo Sauber launch
Photos - Yas Marina F1 tests - 28-29/11 (330 photos)
Photos - 2017 Abu Dhabi GP - Race (523 photos)
Photos - 2017 Abu Dhabi GP - Pre-race (231 photos)
Photos - 2017 Abu Dhabi GP - Saturday (535 photos)
Photos - 2017 Abu Dhabi GP - Friday (849 photos)
Photos - 2017 Abu Dhabi GP - Thursday (305 photos)
Photos - 2017 Brazilian GP - Race (566 photos)
Photos - 2017 Brazilian GP - Pre-race (302 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1