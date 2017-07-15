Logo
F1 - Giovinazzi hopes for 2018 race seat

"I’m just focusing on my work."


15 July 2017 - 11h17, by GMM 

Antonio Giovinazzi is hoping Haas is the key to his future in F1.

After signing up as Ferrari’s reserve driver, the Italian was surprised early this year when he got two race outings to replace the injured Pascal Wehrlein at Sauber.

Now he is back in the spotlight with seven Friday practice outings for another Ferrari customer, the American ’B’ team Haas.

But he said at Silverstone: "I’m not thinking about the future but just focusing on my work."

When asked what his goal is for 2018, however, Giovinazzi admitted: "My goal is to compete in formula one, but now I’m more focused on these seven practices.

"After that, let’s see what the options are for next year. I hope I can find a place but I know how difficult it is to get into formula one," the 23-year-old said.

Asked if his chances are good of a race seat with a Ferrari engine customer like Haas next year, Giovinazzi answered: "I think it’s too early to talk about it. It’s only July."



