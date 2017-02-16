Logo
F1 - Giovinazzi could replace Wehrlein in test

He is having a seat fitting at Sauber


16 February 2017 - 09h58, by GMM 

Pascal Wehrlein could be set to miss the start of winter testing in less than two weeks.

That is the claim of Blick, a newspaper whose F1 correspondent Roger Benoit is famously close to the Swiss team Sauber.

Wehrlein, 22, is switching to Sauber for 2017 from Manor, but at the Race of Champions event in Miami last month, the young German suffered a rollover crash.

He is now reportedly recovering from a minor neck injury.

"The Italian Antonio Giovinazzi is having a seat fitting at Sauber," revealed Benoit. "The Ferrari reserve driver will perhaps test in Barcelona as Wehrlein is yet to receive the green light from doctors."

The seat fitting could also be useful for later in the season, with the Swiss newspaper claiming that 2016 GP2 runner-up Giovinazzi could drive the Sauber during some Friday practice sessions in 2017.



