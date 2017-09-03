Luca Ghiotto has lost the win in this afternoon’s feature race at the Autodromo Nazionale Monza after the race stewards judged him to have gained an advantage after exceeding track limits at the first chicane on the last lap of the race, handing the Italian a 5 second penalty for his actions.

On the final lap Ghiotto was fighting with Nyck De Vries for the lead of the race, but slid wide at the Variante del Rettifilo: the Italian cut the corner before rejoining the circuit, while behind him De Vries and Charles Leclerc came together, with the Monegasque driver running wide and the Dutchman picking up a puncture.

The stewards judged that Ghiotto gained an advantage from the move, and have handed him a 5 second time penalty as well as stripping him of the fastest lap: Antonio Fuoco was promoted to the victory, ahead of Nobuharu Matsushita and Nicholas Latifi, with Ghiotto now classified 4th.

The remaining classified points positions are for Sean Gelael in P5 ahead of Sergio Sette Camara, Louis Deletraz, Gustav Malja in P8 for the reverse pole, Artem Markelov and Jordan King. Latifi also collects the points for fastest lap.

Alexander Albon was also given a time penalty after the stewards judged him to have caused a collision with Norman Nato on the final lap: the Thai driver, who crossed the line in P5, had 10 seconds added to his time for a classification of 14th.

De Vries also collected a penalty after the stewards judged him to have caused a collision with Leclerc out of the first chicane on the final lap: the Dutchman, who didn’t finish the race due to the puncture he collected in the collision, was given a drive through penalty, which was converted into a 20 seconds time penalty.