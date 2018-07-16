Cyril Abiteboul

The German Grand Prix arrives after Formula 1’s first triple-header, which, for us, proved to be a challenge and a test of our capabilities and stamina. We’ve completed this busy period still in fourth place in the Constructors’ Championship, but this position doesn’t highlight the mid-season wake-up call we’ve received in recent races; we’re fully aware that the fight for fourth place will not be easy and will continue throughout the second half of the season.

We rescued a good points finish at Silverstone – a track we knew didn’t play to our strengths - after a bad qualifying, with Nico producing a professional and composed drive to sixth. Carlos also made an excellent start to be in a position for points, but a racing incident stopped any chances of that. These things happen in Formula 1.

With Spain, France and Great Britain complete, Germany is Nico’s turn for a home race and he heads to Hockenheim with his confidence high after Silverstone. The next two races should be more suited to the characteristics of our package, but as a team, we know a perfectly executed weekend is important to the outcome of a Grand Prix. We have more hard work on this journey if we are to stay ahead of our midfield rivals in fourth.

Away from Formula 1, this weekend (13-15 July), Renault as a title sponsor of e.dams say goodbye to the Formula E Championship after four seasons. This series has brought the team a lot of success in recent years, with three Team titles, one Drivers’ crown and a record 15 ePrix victories. We wish the team success at the final weekend in New York.

Bob Bell

The team battled hard in Silverstone to make a return to the points, but there’s a long road ahead and more hard work to do, with the German Grand Prix the next hurdle to negotiate, as Chief Technical Officer Bob Bell explains.

What can we expect from Hockenheim, the first time at the circuit for the high-downforce cars? It’s a circuit which has a reasonable number of lower speed corners, it’s not going to be quite as fast overall as what we saw at Silverstone for example. It won’t be necessary for the drivers to relearn the circuit in the higher-downforce cars.

It’s been a tricky triple-header, so how important is it to rediscover the form?

It’s vital for us to regain the initiative in the midfield battle. We let that slip in Austria but showed our fighting spirit in Silverstone, so it’s important we come out from Hockenheim in good shape. The circuit should suit us a little better than the last two rounds.

As we’ve seen at most races this year, it will be a story of how we manage the tyres. It’s a slightly different choice here with Pirelli’s Medium, Soft and Ultrasoft, skipping the Supersoft tyre. Managing the tyres in Hockenheim will be a challenge as there’s a lot of low-speed traction events, and therefore rear tyre thermal management will be an issue. As we find with every race, how we manage the tyres will play a central role in our performance.

Why have the tyres been a recent enemy?

We’ve had different problems at different circuits. The problem in Austria wasn’t really tyre wear, but blistering where the rubber underneath the surface almost “boils” and destroys the tyres from the inside out. That’s not a normal operating condition in any tyre! For us it will depend on which circuit we’re looking at, Hockenheim will be mainly focused on rear tyres and making sure we keep them in the right operating window, and not letting them get too hot.

How tough is the midfield fight proving?

The midfield fight is becoming tighter and it’s not a comfortable situation to be in. It will ebb and flow throughout the season. There will be some circuits where we’ll be stronger and at some our rivals will be stronger. We have to keep our focus and not get distracted by the result of an individual race, looking instead at longer term trends.

What upgrades are there for Germany?

The main one is a new front wing which we plan to validate on Friday. We’re hoping it’s a step forwards in terms of overall car performance and will help our championship situation.

Nico Hülkenberg

After a strong Silverstone, Nico Hülkenberg has his tail up and is fully focused on doing the business in front of his home crowd at the historic Hockenheim circuit.

How pleasing is it to return to your home country for a Grand Prix?

It’s very special to have the German Grand Prix back on the calendar. A home race is extremely motivating, as you carry that extra ounce of determination to do well in front of the home fans. We missed it last season, but now it’s back at Hockenheim, we’ll really enjoy every moment throughout the weekend. Most drivers and teams have a home race at some point in the season, and we’re well prepared for both a busy one away from the circuit, and for the extra pressure for a good result on-track. I’m looking forward to it, and I’ll be aiming for a positive result for the team and for the German fans.

What’s Hockenheim like to drive?

I enjoy this track a lot, and this year with the increased downforce cars, it will be even more fun. It begins with a high-speed turn one, which is going to be quicker than ever in 2018, and then turn two, which is actually an important corner as you need to combine a high minimum speed while getting on the power early to open up the long, curved straight. You need good traction out of the hairpin, which is also the best overtaking spot on race day. Sector three, the stadium section, is special with the packed grandstands and cheering crowd. It’s a tight part of the track, it gets narrow, but it’s fast and flowing so hopefully we can put a show on for the fans.

How do you look back on Silverstone?

We got the maximum from the car in Silverstone, and it was some afternoon! We made a really good start, straight into a high position meaning we had to tweak our race plan. We managed the tyres well, and it was a strong race all in all and pleasing to be back in the points. Ahead of Germany we will be looking at our qualifying pace, as we know the midfield fight is getting close and we have to keep the upgrades coming and hard work in order to stay ahead of our rivals.

Carlos Sainz

After a welcome one-week interlude, Carlos Sainz is refreshed and recharged as he targets a return to the points at Hockenheim.

How much are you looking forward to the return of the German Grand Prix?

I’m happy to be back racing in Germany. I’m especially looking forward to it as we have a few updates there – including a new front wing - to help us get back on the pace we showed at the beginning of the year. Hockenheim is a track I’ve won at in the past, so it’s one I’m looking ahead to. It’s Nico’s home race too, so that’ll be special for him – like for me in Spain – and that will help us both push hard on track all weekend.

What do you like about Hockenheim?

It’s certainly a circuit I enjoy, even though I only have one Formula 1 race to my name there. I’ve had pole positions and race wins at Hockenheim in the junior categories. It’s quite an old-school circuit, which I like. There’s a couple of long straights and fast-sweeping corners. It will be the first time we’ve driven Hockenheim with the wider, higher downforce Formula 1 cars, so a lot of the corners will be faster than what they once were. Turns one and 12 will be especially fast, so that’ll be something to keep an eye on in Friday’s early running.

How hard is the fight for fourth place in the Constructors’ Championship proving?

We have lots of things we need to analyse, as the midfield battle is getting tighter and tighter. These last few rounds have highlighted that trend and our current fourth place could be threatened if we don’t keep up the hard work. We had a really good two-thirds of the race at Silverstone and it was a pity we couldn’t bring more points home. We need to keep pushing to secure the fourth place in the Constructors’ Championship.