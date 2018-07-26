Talks to rescue the German grand prix are continuing apace.

Hockenheim and Liberty Media have so far failed to negotiate a mutually acceptable race fee for 2019.

But the delayed plans in Miami means Germany is suddenly back on Liberty’s agenda.

The rescue talks have the backing of Germany’s two automobile clubs, ADAC and AVD.

"We held talks with Liberty Media about the future of formula one in Germany over the weekend," ADAC president Hermann Tomczyk told Kolner Express newspaper.

Also on board with the German ’alliance’ is the DMSB, which is Germany’s motor racing governing body.

"We have long had an exchange with the race tracks, the automobile clubs and the politicians and welcome the new alliance to support the Hockenheimring," said DMSB president Hans-Joachim Stuck.

"Mercedes is doing a lot with the grandstands and marketing, but the Volkswagen Group is struggling with its formula one entry as the manufacturers already there now want to stick with the complicated hybrid technology," he added.

Also at Hockenheim for talks was Andreas Scheuer, the federal transport minister.

"I got to know Chase Carey who is a smart businessman who hopefully will do a lot of good, even for a race in Germany," he said.

As for Hockenheim itself, CEO Georg Seiler says the main problem is that the terms offered by Liberty expose it to unnecessary financial risk.

"We cannot legally take the risk as Hockenheimring GmbH," he said. "But we are available as an organiser."

F1 supremo Chase Carey told Bild newspaper: "We do not want to give up on Germany, which is an important market for us."