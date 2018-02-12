Logo
F1 - German GP boss says grid kids ’a nice idea’

"Formula one needs a new, younger audience"


12 February 2018 - 12h42, by GMM 

A German grand prix boss says he is not opposed to the ’grid kids’ idea.

Controversially, new F1 owner Liberty Media has banned grid girls, replacing them with children for 2018.

"We were informed in advance that a change is planned," Jorn Teske, marketing boss at Hockenheim, told Bild newspaper.

"We do not know the details of the implementation yet.

"Even though grid girls would still be very welcomed by us, the idea of grid kids has merit as well. Formula one needs a new, younger audience and if grid kids helps with that, that’s a nice idea," he added.

Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas agrees.

"Generally speaking, grid girls have been part of motor sport but in the future they will no longer be at the F1 races," he told Ilta Sanomat newspaper.

"Over the years there were some races where we did not have them already.

"The positive side is that many children’s dreams can now be realised with access to the grid with the drivers. I think that’s really cool," the Mercedes driver added.



