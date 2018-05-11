Hockenheim boss Georg Seiler has travelled to Barcelona for talks with F1 chiefs.

It comes as he admits that talks about a new contract for the German grand prix beyond 2018 have been fruitless so far.

"I don’t know what will happen," Seiler told DPA news agency.

"But we won’t agree a contract that involves an economic risk. The promoter fee is just too high.

"We receive no regional, state or federal subsidy," he added. "We are almost unique in that way."

Seiler hinted that he misses his old relationship with ousted F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone.

"I had a confidential relationship based on partnership and even friendship, and negotiations with him were always fair," he said.

But Seiler revealed that 60,000 tickets have so far been sold for the race in July, which he calls "a good number".

"That would give us an economic zero," he said.

"At the moment we set the playground so that others earn money. What we need is an investor or a sponsor so that we can organise another formula one race in Hockenheim."