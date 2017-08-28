Scuderia Toro Rosso announced that Sean Gelael will be driving one of its cars in the Free Practice 1 sessions at four Grands Prix this season; Singapore, Malaysia, USA and Mexico.

The 20 year old Indonesian is currently competing in the FIA Formula 2 Championship and drove for Toro Rosso at the post- Bahrain and Hungarian Grand Prix tests earlier this year.

Franz Tost

“During the tests in Bahrain and Budapest Sean performed very well, helping the team in a very professional way, with a mature approach to the complex task of providing engineers with useful feedback. Everyone within the team was impressed by his performance, his technical understanding and his commitment. Therefore, we are happy that he will be driving the FP1 sessions for us at these four Grands Prix. I am sure he will do an excellent and useful job for the team.”

Sean Gelael

"What an amazing opportunity! First of all, I want to thank everyone who made this possible and most importantly for the belief they have shown in me. It is an honour to be driving in Formula 1, starting in Singapore and Malaysia, two venues that are so close to my home country, Indonesia. I will use the opportunity to absorb like a sponge everything I can and learn as much as possible. I hope I can do a good job for Scuderia Toro Rosso and provide the team with good data from these important first sessions."

A timetable regarding which of the two cars he will drive at which Grand Prix will be drawn up in due course.