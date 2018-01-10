Logo
F1 - Gelael staying with Toro Rosso in 2018

"This year, I will work with them again"


10 January 2018 - 10h13, by GMM 

Sean Gelael says he will continue his role with Toro Rosso this year.

The 21-year-old, tho is the son of the Indonesian KFC magnate, tested and drove in some Friday practice sessions for the Red Bull-owned team in 2017.

"Working with Toro Rosso completely changed my life," Gelael told Italiaracing.

"This year, I will work with them again. Our goal is to continue what we decided at the tests in Abu Dhabi," he added.

Gelael, who finished 15th overall last year, also said he will once again race in Formula 2 in 2018.

"I hope the season in Formula 2 will be successful and I earn points for my super license, and I get a chance to participate in several Friday practices," he said.

Gelael also voiced a word of support for his friend and Ferrari junior driver Antonio Giovinazzi, who he said is good enough to secure a full-time F1 seat.

"He deserved a place already for this season, so I think if such a driver fails to achieve his goal next year, there is something wrong with the system," he said.



