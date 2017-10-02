Logo
F1 - Gasly would give up Super Formula title for Austin

"A title is always important"


2 October 2017 - 08h02, by GMM 

Pierre Gasly says he isn’t sure if he will vacate his new F1 seat next month to take a shot at winning the 2017 Super Formula title.

As GP2 champion, the Frenchman was sent to Japan this year by backer Red Bull as he waited for a vacancy at the junior F1 team Toro Rosso.

But Gasly has now made his F1 debut in axed Daniil Kvyat’s place in Malaysia.

"We thought it was a good time to test him," said Toro Rosso boss Franz Tost at Sepang.

"We are taking him into consideration for next year," he told the Finnish broadcaster C More.

"He will definitely be in Japan (for next weekend’s grand prix) and then we will look at the situation after that. But I am sure he will be in the car more often this season," Tost added.

After this Malaysia-Japan double header, F1 heads to Austin — which clashes with the Super Formula season finale at Suzuka.

Gasly, 21, admits he would like a shot at the title.

"A title is always important," he said in Malaysia.

"After the championship in GP2, this was of course my next goal. But it would also be great if I could drive in Austin. I don’t know where I’d rather be.

"I think if I knew I could finish the entire F1 season, I’d rather be in Austin," he added. "Formula one is my big goal."

Gasly said he also has not been guaranteed the full-time Toro Rosso seat for 2018.

"They have not spoken to me about my future," he insisted. "Of course if it was up to me, I would have signed the contract for next year already."



