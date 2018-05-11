Logo
F1 - Gasly forgives Magnussen after second apology

"Everything is fine now"


11 May 2018 - 12h15, by GMM 

Pierre Gasly says he is back on reasonable terms with Kevin Magnussen.

After Baku, the Frenchman slammed Magnussen as "the most dangerous driver" he has ever raced against, following a high-speed clash.

Haas driver Magnussen apologised afterwards.

"I was really angry after the race and did not really listen to what he said," Gasly told Ekstra Bladet newspaper in Barcelona.

"Everything is fine now. We just have to make sure it doesn’t happen again.

"He sent me a text message after the weekend to apologise again," Gasly revealed.

After Baku, Magnussen also issued a statement clarifying an interview in which he said he was prepared to die in a F1 car.

"I felt I had to clarify it because the timing of the article was really bad," said the Dane. "It seemed like the quotes had something to do with it (the Gasly incident)."

Magnussen’s boss Gunther Steiner also defended the 25-year-old.

"Kevin apologised to him (Gasly) and said it was not on purpose," he said.

"I think Pierre will get in someone’s way another day and then it will be his turn to be criticised."



