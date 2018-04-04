Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Gasly backs Honda to improve

"Honda is pushing hard"


4 April 2018 - 09h00, by GMM 

Pierre Gasly has backed Honda to up its game in 2018.

Following the McLaren-Honda split, Toro Rosso’s hopes were high for its new engine partnership following a promising winter.

But then Australia was another bad race weekend for Honda.

"Honda is pushing hard because they want to show everyone that they can make good engines," Frenchman Gasly is quoted by Italy’s Tuttosport.

"From the point of view of development, they are doing everything possible and we can already see some really positive progress," he said.

"We are working on upgrades but of course we know that we only have three engines for the season so we will have to see what is the best time to introduce them.

"Everything is going well," Gasly continued, "but it is necessary to give Honda time, because this is F1. Everyone is always making progress.

"For sure Honda cannot recover everything in three or four months, but in terms of a medium-long term collaboration, I think they have a great plan and are doing all the right moves," he added.



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2018 F1 drivers helmets
Photos - 2018 Australian GP - Race (332 photos)
Photos - 2018 Australian GP - Pre-race (273 photos)
Photos - 2018 Australian GP - Saturday (392 photos)
Photos - 2018 Australian GP - Friday (733 photos)
Photos - 2018 Australian GP - Thursday (692 photos)
Photos - The new Mercedes AMG GT R safety car
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests - 09/03 (289 photos)
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests - 08/03 (450 photos)
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests - 07/03 (577 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1