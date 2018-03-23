Pierre Gasly has admitted he has a keen eye on Daniel Ricciardo’s seat for 2019.

With Ricciardo exploring his options beyond the end of his current contract, Red Bull juniors including Carlos Sainz and Frenchman Gasly are first in line to replace him.

Asked if he might be keen and able to take Ricciardo’s place in 2019, Toro Rosso driver Gasly admitted: "Of course!

"My goal is to fight for the title. I’m a Red Bull driver and I strive to race for the main team, but it’s too early to say more about it than that.

"I’m preparing for my first full season in Toro Rosso, so that’s my main task," he added.