Former Dutch prime minister Jan Peter Balkenende says he hopes Max Verstappen can help power The Netherlands’ return to the F1 calendar.

Recently, there have been rumours Zandvoort or Assen might be candidates to join the Liberty Media-penned race calendar of the future.

So it was with interest that Balkenende - who served as the Dutch PM until 2010 - was a guest at the British grand prix at Silverstone last weekend.

"If together we say we want to return to formula one, we must collectively put our shoulders to the wheel," he is quoted by De Telegraaf newspaper.

And Balkenende said he thinks the popularity and influence of Verstappen could boost the country’s chances of success.

"He controls all facets of the business, in the car but also outside of it," he said.

"Formula one has reached a whole new dimension with Max."