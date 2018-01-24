Logo
F1 - Force India ’will change name’ - Szafnauer

’Let everyone be surprised!’


24 January 2018 - 08h05, by GMM 

Force India will be relaunched with a different name next month, boss Otmar Szafnauer has confirmed.

Earlier, British media reports claimed the Silverstone based team merely "could change" its name ahead of the 2018 season.

The move comes after bosses including Vijay Mallya, who is facing extradition from Britain to face charges in India, said the team needs to become more international.

Germany’s Auto Motor und Sport said the team name is definitely happening.

Indeed, a company called ’Force Formula 1 Team’ was registered at Britain’s Companies House last November 15, with Robert Fernley listed as the contact person.

The next step is ratification by the F1 Commission, before the name is announced officially at Force India’s 2018 car launch in February.

"We have always said that we will change our team name," sporting boss Otmar Szafnauer confirmed.

"The name will change, and the plan is to announce it at the launch of the new car. But first we have to get it signed off by the F1 Commission," he added.

Force India - or ’Force’ - intends to launch its 2018 car on February 25, the day before official testing begins in Barcelona.

When asked what the new name will be, Szafnauer said: "Let everyone be surprised!"



