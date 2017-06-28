Logo
F1 - Force India to become ’Force 1’ for 2018 - report

"We will make the request to change the name"


28 June 2017 - 09h00, by GMM 

’Force 1’ has emerged as the front-running candidate as Force India prepares to change its name for 2018.

Earlier in June, we reported that the Vijay Mallya-headed outfit was contemplating dropping the reference to India from its name.

"The feeling is that with our improved performance, we are able to attract more international sponsors," Mallya said. "(The name) Force India could be restrictive."

Now, Germany’s Auto Motor und Sport said the leading candidate is ’Force 1’.

The media report said: "With BWT, the team finally has a main sponsor, pushing the budget over the EUR 100 million mark for the first time and making it attractive for other sponsors."

Sporting boss Otmar Szafnauer confirmed: "At the end of the season, we will make the request to change the name.

"The word ’Force’ should remain in the name so people always remember where we came from."

Based in Silverstone, Force India is currently owned by Indians Subrata Roy, who is in jail, and the scandal-gripped former Indian billionaire Vijay Mallya.

There are rumours the team will be sold.

Szafnauer said: "I had been with the company for a week before the first rumours of a sale came up. Nothing has changed."



