Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Force India racing on amid administration

"They’ve driven us to bankruptcy"


29 July 2018 - 09h36, by GMM 

Force India is racing ahead in Hungary, even though it has been placed into financial administration.

The news from a London court arrived in Hungary that action taken by Sergio Perez, Mercedes and sponsor BWT had meant the F1 team is now being run by FRP Advisory.

"The team will continue to operate as normal, including racing in Hungary this weekend," joint administrator Geoff Rowley said in a statement.

Force India owes millions to creditors, including a reported $4 million to Mexican driver Perez.

Team owner Vijay Mallya is furious.

"They’ve driven us to bankruptcy," the former Indian billionaire said.

But Perez defended his actions, saying he and manager Julian Jakobi acted not for personal reasons but to "protect the 400 people working in the team".

"Several team members asked me to take action to protect 400 jobs," he said in Hungary.

"It’s such a difficult situation that I cannot concentrate on driving. But one of the creditors had already prepared a petition, and if it was filed, the team would simply be closed.

"That’s why I was asked to pull the trigger," Perez said.

The administrators will now assess parties interested in buying Force India, including Lawrence Stroll, Dmitry Mazepin, a US consortium, sponsor BWT, Indycar team boss Michael Andretti, and Rich Energy.

Perez hopes there is a good outcome.

"If they are serious people, I’ll stay with Force India. The guys in the team are still the same and still the best in the midfield.

"Without financial worries, we’ll get even stronger," he said.


Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2018 Hungarian GP - Saturday (545 photos)
Photos - 2018 Hungarian GP - Friday (668 photos)
Photos - 2018 Hungarian GP - Thursday (354 photos)
Photos - 2018 German GP - Race (591 photos)
Photos - 2018 German GP - Pre-race (245 photos)
Photos - 2018 German GP - Saturday (606 photos)
Photos - 2018 German GP - Friday (761 photos)
Photos - 2018 German GP - Thursday (343 photos)
Photos - 2018 British GP - Race (400 photos)
Photos - 2018 British GP - Pre-race (184 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik










F1
F1





F1
F1

GP2
GP2

WRC
WRC