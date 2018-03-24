Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Force India now aiming for 2019 name change

"We tried to find a suitable name"


24 March 2018 - 06h54, by GMM 

Otmar Szafnauer has confirmed that Force India will keep its name throughout the 2018 season.

Earlier, it was expected the team would drop the word ’India’ from its name, perhaps amid negotiations with a buyer or investor.

Force India then arrived with the same name in Melbourne, amid reports a mid-season name change might still be possible.

But sporting boss Szafnauer said in Melbourne: "As far as I understand, it’s not possible to change the name of the chassis in the middle of the season.

"So we should instead prepare everything correctly by the end of the year, so we don’t run out of time again."

Asked what happened with the plans for a 2018 name change, Szafnauer answered: "We tried to find a suitable name and had discussions with our partners and sponsors.

"After that we applied to the FIA and FOM, but we were told that we did not have time.

"But this is not a problem, as you don’t change the name of the team every day. Now we know that we can do everything after the end of the season," he added.



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2018 Australian GP - Friday (733 photos)
Photos - 2018 Australian GP - Thursday (692 photos)
Photos - The new Mercedes AMG GT R safety car
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests - 09/03 (289 photos)
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests - 08/03 (450 photos)
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests - 07/03 (577 photos)
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests - 06/03 (380 photos)
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests - 01/03 (305 photos)
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests - 28/02 (154 photos)
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests - 27/02 (413 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1