F1 - Force India not ruling out driver change

"We’ll have to wait but..."


29 August 2017 - 11h50, by GMM 

Force India is not ruling out making a change to its driver lineup for 2018.

Earlier, although Sergio Perez is yet to commit to the Silverstone based team beyond this year, Force India bosses seemed more than happy to keep the Mexican alongside Esteban Ocon.

But tension has been steadily rising between the pair, and it boiled over big-time at Spa with two high speed collisions and Ocon’s accusation that Perez "tried to kill me".

Force India reacted by imposing standing ’team orders’ from now on and warning that race bans are possible for the pair in the eight-race run to the 2017 finale.

But a change of driver lineup also now seems possible, particularly with Renault reportedly already putting out the feelers to Perez.

"We’ll have to wait," sporting boss Otmar Szafnauer told Auto Motor und Sport. "I hope it doesn’t come to that."

However, Perez and Ocon have collided on multiple occasions in 2017, causing Force India chiefs to wonder what they can do to handle the deteriorating situation.

"Either we need better drivers, or we have to make sure they get out of each other’s way for the rest of the season," Szafnauer said.



