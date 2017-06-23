Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Force India not confirming Auer test rumours

"Until now, we have not announced anything"


23 June 2017 - 15h09, by GMM 

Force India is not ready to confirm reports Gerhard Berger’s nephew will test for the Silverstone based team in Hungary.

Amid the reports in the Austrian press, a spokesman for DTM frontrunner Lucas Auer this week would not confirm that the 22-year-old will test the pink car at the young driver test after Hungary.

Now, a Force India spokesman told APA news agency: "Until now, we have not announced anything.

"We confirm the driver lineup for the tests usually two weeks beforehand, so there will be no information until Silverstone," he added.



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2017 Azerbaijan GP - Thursday (321 photos)
Photos - 2017 Canadian GP - Race (719 photos)
Photos - 2017 Canadian GP - Pre-race (183 photos)
Photos - 2017 Canadian GP - Saturday (618 photos)
Photos - 2017 Canadian GP - Friday (708 photos)
Photos - 2017 Canadian GP - Thursday (383 photos)
Photos - 2017 Monaco GP - Race (572 photos)
Photos - 2017 Monaco GP - Pre-race (222 photos)
Photos - 2017 Monaco GP - Saturday (750 photos)
Photos - 2017 Monaco GP - Friday (447 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1