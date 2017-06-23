Force India is not ready to confirm reports Gerhard Berger’s nephew will test for the Silverstone based team in Hungary.

Amid the reports in the Austrian press, a spokesman for DTM frontrunner Lucas Auer this week would not confirm that the 22-year-old will test the pink car at the young driver test after Hungary.

Now, a Force India spokesman told APA news agency: "Until now, we have not announced anything.

"We confirm the driver lineup for the tests usually two weeks beforehand, so there will be no information until Silverstone," he added.