Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Force India hails rapid Renault progress

"Yes, I think they are progressing very quickly"


18 April 2017 - 11h14, by GMM 

Renault is a standout midfield performer so far in 2017.

That is the view of Bob Fernley, the deputy boss at Force India.

Last year, Force India was the fourth force in F1, and the Silverstone based team remains fourth in the 2017 standings after three races.

But although Renault’s results are not yet flowing in, Fernley said he is impressed with how Renault is going.

"Yes, I think they are progressing very quickly," he said. "Certainly more quickly than I would have expected.

"Before testing, I thought we would have a rivalry with Williams, Toro Rosso and McLaren, but McLaren clearly has a problem and Renault has made a significant step forward," Fernley added.

"Right now, two teams are in a fierce battle for first place, but behind them there are many teams and that’s great."



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2017 Bahrain GP - Race (424 photos)
Photos - 2017 Bahrain GP - Pre-race (205 photos)
Photos - 2017 Bahrain GP - Saturday (619 photos)
Photos - 2017 Bahrain GP - Friday (586 photos)
Photos - 2017 Bahrain GP - Thursday (370 photos)
Photos - 2017 Chinese GP - Race (538 photos)
Photos - 2017 Chinese GP - Pre-race (203 photos)
Photos - 2017 Chinese GP - Saturday (803 photos)
Photos - 2017 Chinese GP - Friday (529 photos)
Photos - 2017 Chinese GP - Thursday (386 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1