F1 - Force India financial situation ’critical’ - Perez

27 July 2018 - 13h35, by GMM 

Sergio Perez says the financial situation at Force India has become "critical".

In recent days, there have been reports that the Silverstone based team may soon enter insolvency proceedings, or be bought by Lawrence Stroll, the father of Williams driver Lance Stroll.

Auto Motor und Sport reports that while the risk of insolvency remains and might actually be helpful, billionaire Stroll will in fact not buy Force India but is instead willing to back whoever does buy it.

Mexican driver Perez told reporters in Hungary: "The situation is critical.

"Financial problems are now holding back the progress of the team.

"Despite the difficulties, we are fifth in the world championship and this shows what great potential we have."

However, Perez is being linked with a move to Haas for 2019.

He said: "I’m not in a hurry with the contract, but the sooner it happens the better.

"We will see what changes in the coming weeks and months. A lot can be cleared up during the summer break and then I can make a decision."

Another option for 28-year-old Perez might be a return to McLaren, even though his single season with the Woking team in 2013 did not work out well.

"I can only say that I have nothing against McLaren," he said in Hungary. "In formula one, it’s always impossible to predict what will happen in the future.

"Every driver wants to be with Ferrari or Mercedes but it’s unlikely for next year. So you need to assess the situation and understand which of the available options is the best."


