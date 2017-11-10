Logo
F1 - Force India duo ’free to race’ in Brazil - Perez

"It has been an incredible year"


10 November 2017 - 10h47, by GMM 

Force India has lifted the standing team orders preventing Sergio Perez and Esteban Ocon from going wheel-to-wheel in races.

Earlier this year, the Silverstone based team imposed the racing ban on its warring drivers after a spate of collisions.

"Here and also in Abu Dhabi we are free to race without team orders," Mexican Perez confirmed in Brazil.

He said he is happy with how the 2017 season went for Force India, who can no longer be beaten to a solid fourth place in the constructors’ championship.

"It has been an incredible year," said Perez. "I am very proud of my team."



