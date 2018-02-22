Logo
F1 - Force India denies selling the team to potential investors

The team confirms launch plans and car name


22 February 2018 - 16h16, by Olivier Ferret 

Following recent media reports speculating on the sale of Force India Formula One Team Limited, "the Company’s shareholders wish to clarify that there is no offer from potential investors under consideration."

The Team is "focussed on the start of testing next week where the 2018 car will be presented in Barcelona on Monday 26th of February."

The team’s drivers, Sergio Perez and Esteban Ocon, will pull the covers off the VJM11 and pose for photos in the pit lane at 8:00am local time.



