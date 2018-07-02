Logo
F1 - Force India could collapse in 2018 - report

"Carey had a long meeting behind closed doors"


2 July 2018 - 10h06, by GMM 

F1 could end the 2018 season with just 18 cars on the grid.

That is the claim of Brazil’s Globo, reporting that Force India is on the verge of insolvency.

Although the small Silverstone based team is a competitive midfield runner, the report said if a buyer is not found by the end of July, Force India may close.

"In Austria Chase Carey had a long meeting behind closed doors with Bob Fernley," correspondent Rafael Lopes said.

The immediate issue is cash flow, but without the unanimous consent of the other teams, Liberty Media cannot forward Force India an advance on its official prize money.

Globo said three potential buyers are interested.

"One is an American with connections to Liberty Media owner John Malone. Another is a Russian and there is Andreas Weissenbacher, owner of main sponsor BWT," the report said.

In Austria, Mercedes boss Toto Wolff was asked about Force India’s situation.

"The financial situation is tense, but on the sporting side they are doing well and so it should be interesting for investors," he said.


