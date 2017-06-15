Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Force India considers name change - report

"It is an important decision, not to be taken in haste"


15 June 2017 - 10h46, by GMM 

Team co-owner and boss Vijay Mallya is considering changing Force India’s name.

The former billionaire, who is currently locked in a high profile legal battle with Indian authorities, bought the Spyker team and renamed it Force India ahead of the 2008 season.

But La Gazzetta dello Sport claims Mallya called the Silverstone based team Force India "to attract (Indian) sponsors and perhaps even bring in (Indian) F1 drivers".

However, Mallya is now locked in a bitter dispute with the Indian media and authorities, and the team switched from its traditional colours to pink for 2017.

"After changing to pink for new sponsor BWT, the team is now considering a name change", said the Gazzetta report, reminding that not long ago, Force India almost did a major naming deal with Aston Martin.

Mallya is quoted as saying: "The feeling is that with our improved performance, we are able to attract more international sponsors. (The name) Force India could be restrictive.

"But it is an important decision, not to be taken in haste," he added.

La Gazzetta dello Sport said Mallya insisted the potential name change is not linked with his legal troubles.



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2017 Canadian GP - Race (719 photos)
Photos - 2017 Canadian GP - Pre-race (183 photos)
Photos - 2017 Canadian GP - Saturday (618 photos)
Photos - 2017 Canadian GP - Friday (708 photos)
Photos - 2017 Canadian GP - Thursday (383 photos)
Photos - 2017 Monaco GP - Race (572 photos)
Photos - 2017 Monaco GP - Pre-race (222 photos)
Photos - 2017 Monaco GP - Saturday (750 photos)
Photos - 2017 Monaco GP - Friday (447 photos)
Photos - 2017 Monaco GP - Thursday (800 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1