Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Force India angry after race number controversy

"This is a serious precedent"


5 June 2017 - 17h36, by GMM 

Force India is angry with F1’s governing body in the wake of a dispute about race numbers.

Before Barcelona, teams were told to include bigger and more prominent numbers on their cars’ bodywork, and Force India was penalised for falling afoul of the directive.

The small Silverstone based team fixed its livery for Monaco, but a Force India source told Auto Motor und Sport that "the sponsors were not happy".

Technical boss Andy Green confirmed: "Our car was deemed legal at all times in Barcelona, but suddenly after the race it was said we didn’t comply with the rules."

Sporting boss Otmar Szafnauer added: "This is a serious precedent.

"It means every other team can do the same thing also in the technical area. According to this, something that was legal on Thursday is no longer legal on Sunday."

Correspondent Michael Schmidt said the order to penalise Force India came from FIA president Jean Todt.

But Szafnauer would not comment on that, saying only: "We’re focusing on ourselves."



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2017 Monaco GP - Race (572 photos)
Photos - 2017 Monaco GP - Pre-race (222 photos)
Photos - 2017 Monaco GP - Saturday (750 photos)
Photos - 2017 Monaco GP - Friday (447 photos)
Photos - 2017 Monaco GP - Thursday (800 photos)
Photos - 2017 Monaco GP - Wednesday (211 photos)
Photos - 2017 Spanish GP - Race (483 photos)
Photos - 2017 Spanish GP - Pre-race (233 photos)
Photos - 2017 Spanish GP - Saturday (650 photos)
Photos - 2017 Spanish GP - Friday (744 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1