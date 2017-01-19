The 2017 FIA World Touring Car Championship is set to be one of the best yet with a wide-open title battle and the return of famous tracks Macau and Monza among plenty more. Here are just some of the reasons why the WTCC will thrill in 2017.

1: The driver line-up will remain under wraps for a while yet but every indication points to a wide-open title battle with as many as 10 ace racers expected to challenge for outright glory.

2: Magical Motorsport venues Macau and Monza return to a schedule which also includes iconic tracks such as Vila Real and the Nürburgring Nordschleife (pictured).

3: The WTCC will break more new ground in 2017 with the introduction of ‘joker’ laps at selected events, a first for world championship circuit racing.

4: More points and extra laps are in store for the Main Race during WTCC weekends, making them even more significant than before.

5: It proved a hit in 2016 and now Manufacturers Against the Clock (or WTCC MAC3) will be returning in 2017 with Team Volvo Polestar competing for the first time.