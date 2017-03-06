Logo
WTCC - First official WTCC test scheduled next week

With a lot of media activites, in Monza


6 March 2017 - 14h57, by Olivier Ferret 

The 2017 FIA World Touring Car Championship will fire up at WTCC Race of Morocco in Marrakech from 7-9 April. Before then, however, drivers from the all-action series will be at Monza, Italy, on 14 March for testing and media-based activities.

A non-public event, it’s the perfect opportunity for media to prepare material to preview the new season, learn more about what’s in store during the year ahead and capture images of WTCC drivers and cars on track in 2017 livery.



