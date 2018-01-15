An F1 team boss is expecting "fireworks" at a forthcoming meeting.

Roger Benoit, the veteran correspondent for the Swiss newspaper Blick, said the 2021 engine rules and income distribution will be discussed at the Thursday meeting.

"I expect fireworks," McLaren boss Zak Brown is quoted as saying.

Benoit also said grid rows made up of potentially three or four cars will be discussed, as will be the addition of a digital ’ticker’ on the Halo.

Meanwhile, Benoit - who has attended and covered grands prix for decades - also expressed concerns about the direction of the sport’s media.

He said the FIA has set up a media working group "to make coverage better".

But Benoit wondered: "How is that going to happen when Zak Brown and his billion-dollar partners on the internet hunt all sorts of motor sport sites and agencies to buy?"

He added that an effective media monopoly is "politically very dangerous" for F1. "The FIA should speak a word of power and not sit idly by," he suggested.