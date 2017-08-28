Logo
F1 - ’Few weeks’ until future resolved - Alonso

"I’m just the driver, so my job is to drive as fast as I can"


28 August 2017 - 15h49, by GMM 

Fernando Alonso has tipped the future of the McLaren-Honda collaboration and his next move in F1 to be decided in "the next few weeks".

The Spaniard made his feelings about Honda’s continuing problems clear at Spa, where over the radio he said using the Japanese power unit was "embarrassing".

Asked if McLaren needs to switch to a different supplier to convince him to stay at the team next year, Alonso answered: "Let’s see how events develop in the next two, three weeks.

"I’m just the driver, so my job is to drive as fast as I can rather than make those decisions.

"I like this team," he insisted. "The last three seasons were difficult but McLaren is one of the best teams in the world.

"I would be glad to continue but we’ll see what happens in the next few weeks."

The big rumour in Belgium is that Williams-Mercedes has made a clear offer to Alonso for 2018.

"I have nothing to say. Nothing new," he responded.

"The demand for my services is very high, which I can see from the proposals that I have received."



