As the FIA Formula 2 Championship gets ready to line-up at the Hungaroring near Budapest, Team Trident is delighted to announce their revamped line-up of returning Nabil Jeffri and Santino Ferrucci. Starting from the Hungarian round of the series, the driving roster will remain unchanged for the remainder of the championship.

The arrival of the 19-year-old Connecticut-based racer, in his second year as a Team Haas F1 Development Driver, will make Team Trident stronger, relying on one of the quickest and most promising racing prospects in business. Santino has had great experiences recently in the European Formula 3 Championship and in the GP3 Series, where he entered the first few rounds of the season.

Ferrucci continues to have an important ongoing commitment with Team Haas F1, featuring simulator and on-track runs with the goal of developing the Haas VF-17 racecar, and will take part in the 2 day Formula 1 test in Budapest following the race weekend. Lining-up alongside him will be Jeffri, who has impressed in terms of race pace in his most recent outings. The Team Trident technical staff is confident in the ability of the Malaysian to keep doing well in the final rounds of the year.

Giacomo Ricci, Team Manager: “We are really proud to announce the agreement reached between Team Trident and the American racer Santino Ferrucci for the final five rounds of the FIA Formula 2 season. The 19-year-old from Connecticut already had the chance to test one of our GP3 Series cars in last November’s collective postseason test at Abu Dhabi.

"Back then, he impressed the team’s staff, bringing home great results and keeping his name among the top-5 at all times. He is now set to make his Formula 2 debut at Budapest, on the same track where he led the way in GP3 Series testing. I am sure that Santino has all the skills needed to adapt to a Formula 2 car very quickly. Also, thanks to his Formula 1 experience, he will not having problems in managing more power and carbon fiber brakes.”