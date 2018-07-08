Following today’s FIA Formula 2 Championship Sprint Race, it was found that Trident’s Santino Ferrucci was in breach of multiple regulations throughout the race.

Firstly, following his contact with Arjun Maini on the cooldown lap of the race, it was determined that Ferrucci deliberately drove into the rear of his teammate - breaching the Sporting Regulations. After the stewards had heard testimony from the team that this was a premeditated incident, Ferrucci was summoned to the hearing but declined to attend. As a consequence, the American driver has been suspended from the next two FIA Formula 2 Championship rounds - meaning he will not be permitted to participate in both Budapest and Spa-Francorchamps - and has also been given a fine of €60,000.

In another incident with his teammate, Ferrucci was found to have deliberately forced Maini off of the road at Turn 4 after the Indian driver proceeded to make a pass for position. Once again, Ferrucci declined to attend the hearing, and has been disqualified from the results of the Sprint Race.

Having also been observed transitioning from the support paddock to the race pitlane wearing just one glove and holding a phone in his hand by a Technical Delegate, Ferrucci also violated both the Technical and Sporting Regulations for incorrect driver safety equipment and the prohibition of wireless transmission devices within the car. For these transgressions, he has earned a further €6000 in fines.

Lastly, it was determined that Luca Ghiotto had failed to maintain the minimum delta time at the end of the virtual safety car period, and has been granted a five-second time penalty in the Sprint Race. Ghiotto henceforth moves down to tenth position, promoting MP Motorsport’s Ralph Boschung into the points.