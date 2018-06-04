Maurizio Arrivabene says he wants to "unbalance" the world championship starting this weekend in Canada.

The Italian, who is the notably reticent team boss at Ferrari, referred to the fact that so far in 2018, the top three teams also including Mercedes and Red Bull have each won two races apiece.

It is the most ’balanced’ world championship for years, but "We will try to unbalance it now", Arrivabene told Sky Italia at the MogoGP round at Ferrari’s own Mugello circuit.

"The commitment of Ferrari is to unbalance this very balanced championship," he added. "We will give it our all. The guys at home and those on the track are all giving 120pc," Arrivabene said.

Arrivabene also revealed that the mechanic whose leg was badly broken in Bahrain when he was struck by Kimi Raikkonen "is recovering and will return to the team in July".