Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Ferrari tyre failure blame ’obvious’ - Arrivabene

"We are investigating"


17 July 2017 - 11h42, by GMM 

Pirelli is looking into the tyre failures that cost Sebastian Vettel almost his entire championship lead at Silverstone.

Vettel’s Ferrari teammate Kimi Raikkonen also suffered a tyre delamination late in the British grand prix,.

"We are investigating," Pirelli chief Mario Isola said.

"The tyres will be sent to Milan and studied," he revealed, "and we also need to see more setup data by the teams."

One suggestion was that Ferrari’s particular setup, combined with the high downforce produced by the 2017 car, at least contributed to the problems.

Ferrari boss Maurizio Arrivabene, however, made clear his feelings about the blame.

"Although the reasons to us are obvious, it is not Ferrari’s style to complain about losing a second and fourth place," he is quoted by Bild newspaper.

But Vettel commented: "I don’t think anyone is particularly to blame. With hindsight everything is easy."

As for his decimated championship lead, which now stands at just a single point over Lewis Hamilton, the German added: "There is no reason for panic or concern.

"The last races were not quite as good, but I think we cannot forget how far away we were last year.

"It is true that Mercedes was stronger in the last races, but I think the biggest problem for us is qualifying. At the same time we have a fast car and once we work on a few things, it could be a different picture again," said Vettel.



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2017 British GP - Race (517 photos)
Photos - 2017 British GP - Pre-race (223 photos)
Photos - 2017 British GP - Saturday (569 photos)
Photos - 2017 British GP - Friday (753 photos)
Photos - 2017 British GP - Thursday (410 photos)
Photos - 2017 Austrian GP - Race (530 photos)
Photos - 2017 Austrian GP - Pre-race (395 photos)
Photos - 2017 Austrian GP - Saturday (723 photos)
Photos - 2017 Austrian GP - Friday (805 photos)
Photos - 2017 Austrian GP - Thursday (556 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1