Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Ferrari snubs Montezemolo at Monza

"I have not been invited to Monza"


1 September 2017 - 12h45, by GMM 

Luca di Montezemolo says Ferrari did not invite him to Monza for this weekend’s celebrations.

Ahead of the Italian grand prix, the great Maranello team is celebrating its 70th anniversary with special branding and events.

Curiously, Montezemolo was also born in 1947 - exactly 70 years ago - and the team’s former long-time president also celebrated his birthday this week.

But the Italian told La Gazzetta dello Sport: "I have not been invited to Monza.

"But that does not matter much. The main thing is that Ferrari wins again," Montezemolo added.

When he was ousted in 2014, Montezemolo publicly fell out with new Ferrari president Sergio Marchionne.

He continued: "I miss Ferrari very much and also the races, but even more so the factory, the men and the women of Maranello."



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2017 Italian GP - Thursday (364 photos)
Photos - 2017 Belgian GP - Race (511 photos)
Photos - 2017 Belgian GP - Pre-race (280 photos)
Photos - 2017 Belgian GP - Saturday (654 photos)
Photos - 2017 Belgian GP - Friday (796 photos)
Photos - 2017 Belgian GP - Thursday (443 photos)
Photos - Hungaroring F1 tests - 01-02/08 (640 photos)
Photos - 2017 Hungarian GP - Race (634 photos)
Photos - 2017 Hungarian GP - Pre-race (206 photos)
Photos - 2017 Hungarian GP - Saturday (614 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1