F1 - Ferrari’s talks with Liberty still on - Camilleri

"There has been progress on the technical side, but..."


2 August 2018 - 14h56, by GMM 

Ferrari’s new CEO says talks about the future with Liberty Media are progressing.

Louis Camilleri has replaced Sergio Marchionne, who died last week of cancer.

Marchionne is believed to have been locked in complex talks with F1 owner Liberty Media, after threatening to quit the sport over the commercial arrangements beyond 2020.

"There are ongoing talks with Liberty Media," Camilleri is quoted by La Gazzetta dello Sport.

"I think there has been progress on the technical side, but less on the budget cap and governance," he added.

"I’m not sure about new ideas, the goal is to divide the cake as it is. We do not talk about how to increase it. I am sure I can bring my contribution," said Camilleri.


