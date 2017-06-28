Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Ferrari return not ruled out for Alonso - Briatore

"In formula one there are only two teams racing to win"


28 June 2017 - 10h40, by GMM 

Flavio Briatore says a return to Ferrari cannot be ruled out for Fernando Alonso.

Briatore, the former Renault boss, continues to oversee Alonso’s career in formula one.

The flamboyant Italian was in Azerbaijan last weekend, and amid rumours about Spaniard Alonso’s next move he was seen having dinner with Mercedes’ Toto Wolff and Niki Lauda.

But Briatore said Ferrari is also a possibility for 2018, even though Alonso appeared to burn the bridge back to Maranello when he left three years ago.

"He always got along with everyone and only had problems with Mattiacci," Briatore, referring to the now-departed former Ferrari boss, told Italian radio Rai.

"In this life you cannot exclude anything. Fernando is a bit like Senna, who had no problem with any team — he only needs a car capable of winning."

But there could also be other options for Alonso.

Briatore said: "In formula one there are only two teams racing to win — Ferrari and Mercedes.

"McLaren can only be a top team if they change engines," he added. "We’ll see. Red Bull and Force India can have good races, as we saw in Baku."



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2017 Azerbaijan GP - Race (579 photos)
Photos - 2017 Azerbaijan GP - Pre-race (173 photos)
Photos - 2017 Azerbaijan GP - Saturday (683 photos)
Photos - 2017 Azerbaijan GP - Friday (681 photos)
Photos - 2017 Azerbaijan GP - Thursday (321 photos)
Photos - 2017 Canadian GP - Race (719 photos)
Photos - 2017 Canadian GP - Pre-race (183 photos)
Photos - 2017 Canadian GP - Saturday (618 photos)
Photos - 2017 Canadian GP - Friday (708 photos)
Photos - 2017 Canadian GP - Thursday (383 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1