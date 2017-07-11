Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Ferrari ’ready’ to extend Vettel deal

"It’s up to him"


11 July 2017 - 10h45, by GMM 

Ferrari is ready to sign a new contract with Sebastian Vettel.

The 2017 championship leader’s first three-year deal contract with the Maranello team runs out this year.

President Sergio Marchionne is quoted by Italian media: "I have told him very clearly that we are ready if he wants to stay with us.

"It’s up to him."

Vettel, 30, said recently that amid his championship battle with Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton, he is not rushing to enter contract talks.



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2017 Austrian GP - Race (530 photos)
Photos - 2017 Austrian GP - Pre-race (395 photos)
Photos - 2017 Austrian GP - Saturday (723 photos)
Photos - 2017 Austrian GP - Friday (805 photos)
Photos - 2017 Austrian GP - Thursday (556 photos)
Photos - 2017 Azerbaijan GP - Race (579 photos)
Photos - 2017 Azerbaijan GP - Pre-race (173 photos)
Photos - 2017 Azerbaijan GP - Saturday (683 photos)
Photos - 2017 Azerbaijan GP - Friday (681 photos)
Photos - 2017 Azerbaijan GP - Thursday (321 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1