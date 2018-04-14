Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Ferrari quit threat still on - Marchionne

"Some people want a less technological approach"


14 April 2018 - 08h30, by GMM 

Sergio Marchionne has warned that Ferrari’s F1 quit threat is still very much real.

In Bahrain, the Maranello team remained notably silent as Liberty Media revealed its blueprint for the regulations beyond 2020.

But president Marchionne has now said during a shareholders’ meeting in Amsterdam: "If F1 becomes more spectacle than sport, if we go the direction of Nascar, then we leave."

Liberty’s headline proposal for 2021 is a $150 budget cap, but also proposed are significant changes to the engine regulations.

"If there are any proposals that distort F1, I think Ferrari will pull out," Marchionne added. "We are working with Liberty Media to find acceptable solutions."

He indicated that fellow top team Mercedes also supports Ferrari’s stance.

"Some people want a less technological approach, but we and Mercedes have the will to maintain a high standard," said the Italian-Canadian.



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2018 Chinese GP - Saturday (641 photos)
Photos - 2018 Chinese GP - Friday (680 photos)
Photos - 2018 Chinese GP - Thursday (353 photos)
Photos - 2018 Bahrain GP - Race (501 photos)
Photos - 2018 Bahrain GP - Pre-race (285 photos)
Photos - 2018 Bahrain GP - Saturday (716 photos)
Photos - 2018 Bahrain GP - Friday (625 photos)
Photos - 2018 Bahrain GP - Thursday (364 photos)
Photos - 2018 F1 drivers helmets
Photos - 2018 Australian GP - Race (332 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1