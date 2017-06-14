Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Ferrari not ready to talk 2018 contracts

"We are not thinking about contracts now"


14 June 2017 - 11h43, by GMM 

Ferrari has refused to comment on the contractual status of its F1 drivers.

Both championship leader Sebastian Vettel and his teammate Kimi Raikkonen are out of contract at the end of the year.

Many believe German Vettel will obviously stay in 2018, while there have been reports that Ferrari is now considering a new one-year deal for Finn Raikkonen.

But Vettel said in Canada that he is fully focused on the title campaign at present, and it is a sentiment echoed by his boss Maurizio Arrivabene.

"We are not thinking about contracts now, we are thinking about the championship," said the Italian.

"As I have said many times, we are all working together, including the drivers, we are very focused on our job and I have to say the contract is not an issue."

Arrivabene also played down suggestions Ferrari had decided on a clear driver hierarchy for the rest of 2017, particularly amid suggestions Raikkonen was deliberately disadvantaged through pit strategy in Monaco.

"As Ferrari we are looking to the constructors’ championship," he said. "The drivers’ championship is their job.

"They are free to do it until the numbers are going clearly in one direction or the other. In that case, we apply our rules of engagement. But not now, and not in Monaco," Arrivabene added.



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2017 Canadian GP - Race (719 photos)
Photos - 2017 Canadian GP - Pre-race (183 photos)
Photos - 2017 Canadian GP - Saturday (618 photos)
Photos - 2017 Canadian GP - Friday (708 photos)
Photos - 2017 Canadian GP - Thursday (383 photos)
Photos - 2017 Monaco GP - Race (572 photos)
Photos - 2017 Monaco GP - Pre-race (222 photos)
Photos - 2017 Monaco GP - Saturday (750 photos)
Photos - 2017 Monaco GP - Friday (447 photos)
Photos - 2017 Monaco GP - Thursday (800 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1