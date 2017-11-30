Logo
F1 - Ferrari not ready for Formula E - Agag

"For now, it would be a very big cultural change for them"


30 November 2017 - 13h53, by GMM 

Formula E boss Alejandro Agag does not think Ferrari is serious about launching a foray any time soon.

Annoyed about the direction of F1 under Liberty Media, Ferrari president Sergio Marchionne has warned that the famous marque could quit F1 and race elsewhere.

Asked if it could be Formula E, the all-electric series’ boss Agag told El Confidencial: "It would be fantastic.

"But I think, for now, it would be a very big cultural change for them.

"Marchionne has said he is looking at it, but not for Ferrari but for Maserati perhaps," he added.

"But I’ve never spoken to him. I don’t think it’s imminent. I have seen the new Tesla Roadster that is 0-100kph in 1.9 seconds, and nothing like that from Ferrari."



