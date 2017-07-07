Logo
F1 - Ferrari not confirming engine boss exit

"I think it’s better to ask those a little bit higher up"


7 July 2017 - 10h55, by GMM 

Ferrari is not confirming reports that its engine boss has left the team.

Il Giornale, a Milan daily, reports that engine designer Lorenzo Sassi has left the Maranello outfit.

There are conflicting accounts as to why, with one source saying Sassi has actually been called up by president Sergio Marchionne to the parent Fiat Chrysler.

Ferrari has not commented.

And when also asked about the rumours, championship leader Sebastian Vettel said in Austria: "I don’t know what you’re referring to. I think it’s better to ask those a little bit higher up about these kinds of things."



