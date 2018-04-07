Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Ferrari not commenting on budget cap

"It would mean cutting many jobs"


7 April 2018 - 10h56, by GMM 

Ferrari was silent after Liberty Media announced in Bahrain that it is pressing ahead with new engine rules and a budget cap for 2021.

Earlier, president Sergio Marchionne - who was not present for Friday’s key meeting - had warned that changes like those might result in Ferrari quitting the sport.

And amid rumours Liberty’s budget ceiling will be $150 million per team, Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff agreed that a number like that would be "unworkable".

Mercedes team chairman Niki Lauda agreed: "It would mean cutting many jobs, which is something we can’t do in such a short time."

A Ferrari spokesperson in Bahrain said the Maranello based team has no comment.

Struggling former great Williams, though, welcomed the proposals.

"Not to say that we were on the brink or anywhere close, but with the way the sport is structured today Williams’ survival into the medium and long-term was looking pretty bleak," said deputy boss Claire Williams.

"Everything they (Liberty) presented from revenue redistribution to cost caps is absolutely everything that we want to see from 2021 and beyond," she added.

However, Liberty’s F1 sporting boss Ross Brawn admitted that what was proposed on Friday was more of a starting point than a fait accompli.

"The teams need to digest it now and then the discussion proper will start," he said in Bahrain.

But Red Bull team boss Christian Horner said time is tight, and he is sceptical Liberty can push through its agenda.

"It’s ambitious," he admitted.

"There are lots of big topics - engines, prize fund and budget caps - but the thing is how are going to achieve it?"

The next meeting will take place just after the Chinese grand prix, when the strategy group gets together on April 17. Marchionne is slated to attend.



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2018 Bahrain GP - Friday (625 photos)
Photos - 2018 Bahrain GP - Thursday (364 photos)
Photos - 2018 F1 drivers helmets
Photos - 2018 Australian GP - Race (332 photos)
Photos - 2018 Australian GP - Pre-race (273 photos)
Photos - 2018 Australian GP - Saturday (392 photos)
Photos - 2018 Australian GP - Friday (733 photos)
Photos - 2018 Australian GP - Thursday (692 photos)
Photos - The new Mercedes AMG GT R safety car
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests - 09/03 (289 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1