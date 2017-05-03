Logo
F1 - Ferrari move ’not in my head’ - Ricciardo

"Definitely I want to be in the fastest car"


3 May 2017 - 10h58, by GMM 

Daniel Ricciardo has played down reports linking him with a move to Ferrari.

It is not the first time the Australian has been mentioned in connection with the fabled Italian team, but Red Bull consistently reports that it has the 27-year-old under contract for the next two years.

And Osterreich newspaper quotes Ricciardo as saying: "Definitely I want to be in the fastest car if possible, but there’s nothing in my head at the moment."

However, he does admit that Red Bull is currently not in pacesetters Ferrari and Mercedes’ league.

"At the moment we are not in the fight for the world title," Ricciardo said.

But the premier energy drink-owned team is preparing a major step forward with a ’B’ car for the next race in Barcelona, said to be a full second per lap faster.

"If we are strong in Barcelona, it could be the turning point," Ricciardo said.



