Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Ferrari media blackout set to end

"We want the drivers to concentrate fully on driving"


1 March 2017 - 13h03, by GMM 

Kimi Raikkonen impressed at the wheel of Ferrari’s 2017 car even though he is suffering from the flu.

That is the news from the Italian team’s spokesman Alberto Antonini, amid a controversial self-imposed media blackout for Ferrari that will only end on Wednesday.

The Finnish broadcaster MTV reports that Sebastian Vettel will finally speak to the press in Barcelona on Wednesday, with Raikkonen following suit on Thursday.

However, it is understood that team boss Maurizio Arrivabene has no plans to talk to the media.

"It is no mystery (why)," Antonini explained. "We want the drivers to concentrate fully on driving. We really have a lot of work to do."

As for Raikkonen, he admitted the Finn is suffering from a minor flu.

"It is no more than that," Antonini insisted.



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests (28/02) (581 photos)
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests (26 & 27/02) (777 photos)
Photos - Red Bull RB13 launch
Photos - Toro Rosso STR12 launch
Photos - Haas F1 VF17 launch
Photos - Williams FW40 launch
Photos - The Mercedes W08 in the studio
Photos - McLaren MCL32 launch
Photos - Ferrari SF70H launch
Photos - Mercedes W08 launch
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1