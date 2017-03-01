Kimi Raikkonen impressed at the wheel of Ferrari’s 2017 car even though he is suffering from the flu.

That is the news from the Italian team’s spokesman Alberto Antonini, amid a controversial self-imposed media blackout for Ferrari that will only end on Wednesday.

The Finnish broadcaster MTV reports that Sebastian Vettel will finally speak to the press in Barcelona on Wednesday, with Raikkonen following suit on Thursday.

However, it is understood that team boss Maurizio Arrivabene has no plans to talk to the media.

"It is no mystery (why)," Antonini explained. "We want the drivers to concentrate fully on driving. We really have a lot of work to do."

As for Raikkonen, he admitted the Finn is suffering from a minor flu.

"It is no more than that," Antonini insisted.