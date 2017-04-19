The secret ingredient at Ferrari this year is "hunger".

That is the claim of Jean Alesi, a popular former Ferrari driver of the 90s.

After three years of utter Mercedes dominance, Ferrari has won two of the opening three grands prix of 2017.

"The advantage of Ferrari is clear," Frenchman Alesi, 52, told the Swiss newspaper Blick.

"They’re hungrier. Mercedes is somehow full and suddenly realises that it’s not so easy to win and are making strategy mistakes," he added.