F1 - Ferrari holding F1 to ’ransom’ wrong - Horner

"I think that’s disrespectful to Ross Brawn"


12 March 2018 - 12h42, by GMM 

Christian Horner has chided Ferrari for holding F1 "to ransom".

The Red Bull boss is taking a hard position in reaction not only to Ferrari’s quit threat, but president Sergio Marchionne’s claim that Liberty Media knows nothing about F1 technology.

"I think that’s disrespectful to Ross Brawn, one of the most successful engineers in F1 history," Horner told Spain’s El Confidencial.

"I think Liberty has a good understanding of the business and it’s up to them to decide what’s best."

Ferrari and Mercedes have reacted angrily to Liberty’s post-2020 plans, including a new engine formula and budget cap.

"It might be bad for us or Ferrari or Mercedes, but it’s Liberty who must decide what they want formula one to be," Horner said.

"It’s inevitable that there are going to be two battlefields," he continued. "FOM and the FIA are going to make the rules, and then it’s up to the teams to decide if they want to be part of it or not."

And from that perspective, Horner said Red Bull will leave the regulation makers to it.

"We’re not going to have any influence," he said. "This world championship is managed by the FIA and FOM and it’s their job to know what they want.

"Of course everyone wants Ferrari to continue, and it’s fantastic fighting against such an iconic team. But it’s wrong to hold F1 to ransom in that way," Horner said.



